© Instagram / mid 90s





Weather on the go: Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon anticipating triple digit highs and Temps climbing into the mid 90s inland areas Wednesday





Temps climbing into the mid 90s inland areas Wednesday and Weather on the go: Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon anticipating triple digit highs

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

How growing up poor, Black and gay fueled Brian Broome's memoir 'Punch Me Up to the Gods' – Press Telegram.

Attack on Free Speech Reflects Modi's Growing Paranoia.

Fargo VA to host Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall.

As Texas enters peak summer months, bills to cool state prisons fail yet again.

Thunderstorms headed to Piedmont Triad over Memorial Day weekend.

Brentford promoted to Premier League for first time after stinging Swansea.

Natchez Considers Borrowing Money to Improve 6 City Parks.

Point/Counterpoint: Despite all the love from the media, comparing Biden to FDR is a farce.

Oregon sex offender accused of placing hidden camera in restroom to spy at PeaceHealth in Vancouver.

6 statistical categories the Steelers need to improve in 2021.