© Instagram / roxanne roxanne





With Netflix's 'Roxanne Roxanne,' the story of hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté is finally told and ‘Roxanne Roxanne’: Film Review





With Netflix's 'Roxanne Roxanne,' the story of hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté is finally told and ‘Roxanne Roxanne’: Film Review

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

‘Roxanne Roxanne’: Film Review and With Netflix's 'Roxanne Roxanne,' the story of hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté is finally told

ABC7 Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Chicago cops and community pray for peaceful, safe summer.

Meet the N.J. man trying to make cricket a popular American sport.

First-Time Winner Spotlight: Sebastian Korda.

Storm Teamed Up With Marvel's Heroes When She Was 'Dead' and No One Noticed.

Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko go for boat ride after diverted plane outcry.

Started with the drop pass, Avalanche power play will need to be difference against Vegas.

Ohio reports 585 new coronavirus cases: Saturday update.

Officers reminding people to stay safe on the roads this weekend.

After postponing, Fun-Plex will open on May 31.

Semitruck hauling watermelons catches fire on I-15 in Utah.