© Instagram / semi pro





Father lucky to be alive after being shot during semi pro football game and Clear Fork Wheels brought semi pro football to Richland County





Clear Fork Wheels brought semi pro football to Richland County and Father lucky to be alive after being shot during semi pro football game

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Best Memorial Day 2021 deals and sales we've found: Save $400 on Vizio OLED TV, $150 on Neato robot vac and more.

Delphine Garrett Copeland.

Rome man found DUI and with drugs during traffic stop.

Denver police investigating two overnight shootings including homicide in Lowry.

New coach Wayne Moda takes over program with postseason aspirations right away.

The Latest: Scientists in Vietnam identify new virus variant.

Rare, endangered sea turtle lays nest on Central Florida beach.

Colorado State Patrol: Crash involving pedestrian on I-25 Saturday afternoon.

Notes: Gutierrez's defense; Bubic impressing.

Poll: Do you want to see Notre Dame on the schedule every year?

BBB Tip: Supporting veterans organizations on Memorial Day.

Despite vaccines, California employers must still follow strict rules on masks in workplaces to protect all workers.