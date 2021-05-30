© Instagram / erin brockovich





Legal advocate Erin Brockovich's colourful life inspired Rebel and 'Karate Kid,' 'Erin Brockovich': Movies shift to TV series





Legal advocate Erin Brockovich's colourful life inspired Rebel and 'Karate Kid,' 'Erin Brockovich': Movies shift to TV series

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

'Karate Kid,' 'Erin Brockovich': Movies shift to TV series and Legal advocate Erin Brockovich's colourful life inspired Rebel

Jackson’s south side summer fest brings culture and community together.

Toronto FC goes into the international break with questions on and off the field.

Takeaways from Heat’s season-ending loss. And a look at what led to the first-round sweep.

Summit COVID-19 Update: Just Two Cases Confirmed in Last Seven Days.

Suns’ Chris Paul misses practice Saturday to rest injured shoulder.

Roanoke residents take walk through history to honor veterans at Evergreen Burial Park.

Scotia residents push for skateboarding in village, skate park.

Pirates sweep doubleheader on Keller’s strong start.

Massachusetts officials lifted social distancing on school buses against advice from DPH, records show.