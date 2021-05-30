© Instagram / hollow man





This Day in Horror History: HOLLOW MAN Was Released in 2001 and Hollow Man: What 2000’s Invisible Man Remake Got So Wrong





Hollow Man: What 2000’s Invisible Man Remake Got So Wrong and This Day in Horror History: HOLLOW MAN Was Released in 2001

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Sierra Lutheran graduates 'excited' for the next chapter.

Ed Asner, Maureen McCormick and More Honor Gavin MacLeod After His Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'.

Following recent motorcycle accidents, riders and law enforcement urge safety.

DPS searching for suspect linked to fatal hit and run of 20-year-old Pflugerville woman.

Willow Smith and Travis Barker Team Up for Pop Punk Music Video That's Simply Fire.

Champions League final hits and misses: Pep Guardiola guilty of over-thinking as Man City lose to Chelsea?

Ryan Newman focuses on playoff spot not future plans.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Is Officially On Duty For The Summer.

Justin Wilson is on the injured list on the hamstring strain.

Haney On Ryan Garcia: I Would Never Kick A Man While He's Down; I Wish Him Well.

Veterans Memorial Reef honors seven local veterans at its inaugural launch of «Our Fallen Heroes» ceremony.

Duke Falls to Maryland in NCAA Semifinal.