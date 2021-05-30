© Instagram / 50 first dates





50 First Dates is coming to Netflix in December and Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler Reunite for Faux ’50 First Dates’ 2020 Update





Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler Reunite for Faux ’50 First Dates’ 2020 Update and 50 First Dates is coming to Netflix in December

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

California governor orders investigation into death row inmate Kevin Cooper's innocence claim.

Stricker takes advantage of Weir’s collapse in Senior PGA.

Near-Capacity Garden Crowd Creates Incredible Bruins Atmosphere For First Time In Over A Year.

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism.

Weather live updates: Wet and wild Canterbury weather as red-alert level deluge swamps region.

Chelsea win the Champions League: 16 Conclusions football365.com.

Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial over Kokrak.

Fazio Advances to NCAA Track & Field Championships in Oregon.

Max Kepler returns, only to exit after aggravating injured hamstring.

Nightside Report May 29, 2021: Families clean veteran graves, HGTV star returns to Detroit after court victory, temperatures to rise ahead of Memorial Day.

Vallejo High boys basketball team drops overtime game to Vintage.

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism.