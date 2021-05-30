© Instagram / a christmas prince





The Worlds of A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch Collided in the Best Possible Way and The stars of 'A Christmas Prince' franchise understand its ridiculousness





The Worlds of A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch Collided in the Best Possible Way and The stars of 'A Christmas Prince' franchise understand its ridiculousness

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The stars of 'A Christmas Prince' franchise understand its ridiculousness and The Worlds of A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch Collided in the Best Possible Way

TRACK AND FIELD: Zoe Carrasco earns All-American status at nationals.

'Bones and All' begins filming in Cleves.

Witnesses Recall Scene At Ross Park Mall – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of Pittsburgh.

Despite Rainy Weather, Bright Smiles On The Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend.

Report: Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges.

Padres get improbable win on late home runs by Tatis, Myers.

Arkansas' historic season ends in super regionals.

Spencer Turnbull, Jonathan Schoop lead Tigers to win over Yankees.

Missouri softball roars back in NCAA super regionals Game 2 with 7-1 win over James Madison.

TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Hospitalized On Erev Shabbos.

Tigers To Send Five to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Suspects in Italy cable car crash released from custody; 1 sent to house arrest.