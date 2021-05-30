© Instagram / gerard butler movies





8 Gerard Butler movies that are actually good and Top 10 Gerard Butler Movies





Top 10 Gerard Butler Movies and 8 Gerard Butler movies that are actually good

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Sixers' Joel Embiid cruises to playoff career-high 36 points in rout of Washington Wizards.

Through the ups and downs, one elevator operator brings joy to Cleveland.

Best Memorial Day 2021 discounts: Save on a Vizio OLED TV, Myx Plus exercise bike, Solo Stove and more.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are down but rate of infection is the same as it was in December for unvaccinated.

Things to do in Cincinnati this week: May 31-June 6.

Brenda's Angels help the sick, seeking a cure for pancreatic cancer.

American Airlines extends alcohol service suspension after Southwest Airlines assault.

'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78.

Gianficaro: How the 'hack' did $400 in debit card charges at Wawa happen to me?

Harvest festival and the spirit of padi lives on despite pandemic.

B.J. Thomas dead: sang ‘Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,’ was 78.

Heavy rain expected Sunday, lasts into Monday.