© Instagram / the expendables 2





‘The Expendables 2’: What The Critics Are Saying and Chuck Norris Reveals 'The Expendables 2' Will Be Rated PG-13; Sylvester Stallone Confirms It





‘The Expendables 2’: What The Critics Are Saying and Chuck Norris Reveals 'The Expendables 2' Will Be Rated PG-13; Sylvester Stallone Confirms It

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Chuck Norris Reveals 'The Expendables 2' Will Be Rated PG-13; Sylvester Stallone Confirms It and ‘The Expendables 2’: What The Critics Are Saying

Aldridge: Even with more Wizards fans returning — one game and a few thousand masks at a time — 76ers...

Best Memorial Day deals on kitchen essentials: NutriBullet, Zwilling, ButcherBox and more.

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death.

Plane Carrying Leaders From Local Church Crashes, All Presumed Deceased.

Vancouver doctor asks public for patience and understanding as BC doctors see heightened abuse.

Braves Embarrassed by Mets on a Dark Day for the Franchise.

Court rules on Dubai-moored superyacht at centre of record UK divorce settlement.

Chris Gerlufsen departs Hawaii men’s basketball program for San Francisco.

Sunday Outlook: Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation.

PM accorded approval to names of PTI candidates for elections of AJK Legislative Assembly.

Plane with 6 on board suffers generator failure, lands safely at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport.

Quotation of the Day: With No Panel, Riot Questions Sure to Linger.