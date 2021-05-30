© Instagram / miracle in cell no 7





'Miracle in Cell No 7' First Turkish Film to Release in Pakistan on March 13 and Umesh Shukla to direct Hindi remake of Korean hit Miracle in Cell No 7





'Miracle in Cell No 7' First Turkish Film to Release in Pakistan on March 13 and Umesh Shukla to direct Hindi remake of Korean hit Miracle in Cell No 7

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Umesh Shukla to direct Hindi remake of Korean hit Miracle in Cell No 7 and 'Miracle in Cell No 7' First Turkish Film to Release in Pakistan on March 13

Another Dimond-South girls soccer classic ends with the Lynx winning the state title in overtime.

East Palo Alto, Menlo Park crack down on illegal fireworks.

COVID-19: India registers 1,65,553 fresh cases and 3,460 deaths in a single day, lowest since April 12.

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES.

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Falters versus Bruins.

'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78.

People on the Move 5/30/21.

«You Mean The World To Me,» Writes Bobby Deol For His Wife Tanya On 25th Wedding Anniversary.

Major £500000 refurb to neglected village pub begins on Monday.

Lawmakers ask Biden to reopen border considering COVID-19 vaccination rates.