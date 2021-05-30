© Instagram / die hard with a vengeance





Die Hard With a Vengeance Almost Had a WAY Better Ending and Die Hard With a Vengeance's Alternate Ending BRUTALLY Changed John McClane





Die Hard With a Vengeance Almost Had a WAY Better Ending and Die Hard With a Vengeance's Alternate Ending BRUTALLY Changed John McClane

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Die Hard With a Vengeance's Alternate Ending BRUTALLY Changed John McClane and Die Hard With a Vengeance Almost Had a WAY Better Ending

LOUISE MOORE.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari: A couple on a mission.

Ian Rankin: From working in a fish factory and picking grapes on a French vineyard to the top of the world of crime fiction.

Canterbury floods live: 4000 homes at risk as Ashburton River swells.

Sean Adair and Saxon Adair: Police search for missing father and two-year-old son.

BREAKING: NOPD investigating homicide on Franklin Ave.

Man arrested with guns, other weapons on TriMet bus.

Small plane crashes into lake in US Tennessee; all seven on board believed dead.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari: A couple on a mission.

Maxol invests £80k on refurbishment at Eglinton Service Station.

Hubbard pays tribute to veterans.