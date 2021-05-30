© Instagram / independence day 2





London has fallen, again: capital destroyed in Independence Day 2 trailer and Independence Day 2: What We Know So Far





Independence Day 2: What We Know So Far and London has fallen, again: capital destroyed in Independence Day 2 trailer

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature's last days.

Virus prompts sports card sales boom.

SBI cash withdrawal with cheque and form rules for self and third party changed! Here’s all you need to know.

Exploring the digital jihadist underground on the Onion Router (TOR).

Puyat wants tighter watch on staycation hotels as IATF relaxes rules for AEs.

HS student's winning artwork to be displayed at U.S. Capitol.

Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7.

PPB looking to identify suspects from May 6 incident.

Busio, Pulido help Sporting KC to 3-2 win over Dynamo.

Area roundup: Huskies fall short in bid to reach softball World Series.

Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Powers Bruins to Game 1 win.