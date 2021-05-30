© Instagram / alex cross





James Patterson’s Alex Cross TV Show Is In The Works At Amazon and The People vs. Alex Cross: James Patterson





The People vs. Alex Cross: James Patterson and James Patterson’s Alex Cross TV Show Is In The Works At Amazon

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

4 killed when vehicle runs off I-20 and plunges into Logan Martin Lake.

Tami Longaberger discusses relationship with her dad, life nearing 60.

Macarons vs macaroons: Their differences and how to make both.

Tampa Bay beats Phillies 5-3 for 14th victory in 15 games.

Rose: The new elite in higher education.

Counting the personal cost: when axing bank branches doesn’t add up.

Biologists watch coral spawn at Waialea Bay on the Big Island.

Illinois OKs ban on police deceipt in juvie interrogations.

Martez Carter headed back to pros.

GPs warn over plans to share patient data with third parties in England.

100 years after Tulsa race massacre, a landmark lawsuit could finally lead to reparations.