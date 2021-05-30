Comment: Cooper's 'damsel in distress' act has sorry history and Amy Cooper played the damsel in distress. That trope has a troubling history.
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-05-30 12:04:16
Comment: Cooper's 'damsel in distress' act has sorry history and Amy Cooper played the damsel in distress. That trope has a troubling history.
Amy Cooper played the damsel in distress. That trope has a troubling history. and Comment: Cooper's 'damsel in distress' act has sorry history
Rogers joins Fayetteville in offering vaccine pay, and Benton County may, too.
Check out the T&G Hometeam football (offense) all-stars.
Outdoors classes and activities around Snohomish County.
‘Everything we knew about death rituals and rites was completely gone’: How COVID-19 upended the funeral industry.
Accepting Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state is the path to true peace: Timothy F. Wuliger.
Paul Wipperfurth Obituary (2021).
Miles Teller hits face at Maui restaurant and smokes.
Claude Vail Obituary (2021).
Artists Exhibition is a canvas chock-full of local talent.
Tips On How To Avoid Internet Hacks And Scams.
Open Call: A coastal gem, Freeman Arts Pavilion presses play on 2021 season.
Amarillo Entertainment in Brief.