© Instagram / desperately seeking susan





What Desperately Seeking Susan Got Right About Fashion and ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’: THR’s 1985 Review





‘Desperately Seeking Susan’: THR’s 1985 Review and What Desperately Seeking Susan Got Right About Fashion

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Followers Of Faiths Are Returning To Places Of Worship — And Holding Onto Lessons From The Pandemic.

Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz great, dies at 64.

Sunday Notebook.

A history of slave patrols: Why America needs a real conversation on the purpose and practice of policing.

Atlanta Braves News: Marcell Ozuna arrested, Ian Anderson struggles and more.

Where to Watch Indianapolis 500: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream and Odds.

Opinion: As the gig economy rises, the definition of an 'employee' continues to be debated.

HIV's Global Fund Is an Important Model for Fighting Future Pandemics.

The Samsung Tab S8 could come with a huge screen and a giant battery.

Arjun Kapoor says 'a fake wall' was built between audience and industry; Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar broke it.

Healthy eating: Try watermelon rind patties with the goodness of jowar and gulkand.