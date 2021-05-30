© Instagram / dream a little dream





WATCH Nicole Kidman Sing Dream A Little Dream Of Me for The Undoing and Nicole Kidman explains how her cover of ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’ in The Undoing credits came about





Nicole Kidman explains how her cover of ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’ in The Undoing credits came about and WATCH Nicole Kidman Sing Dream A Little Dream Of Me for The Undoing

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

MEMORIAL DAY: Remembering Michael, Matt, Shawn and many more.

Can Indulge in Burger, Ice-Cream After a Big Day On the Field: Mitchell Santner.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India will overcome every challenge: Shah on completion of 7 yrs of NDA govt.

'I worked 15 years for this' says Chelsea's Kai Havertz after winning the Champions League.

Growing wary of China, senators hope to beef up scrutiny of economic ties and offshoring.

Opinion: Biden paving the way for Trump to win again.

3 Top Investments to Help You Fight Inflation.

The Tulsa race massacre continues to plague Greenwood for the next few days.

Bone marrow match saved a local life; drive will now aim to help more.

Bemus Point-Stow Ferry returns to Chautauqua Lake.