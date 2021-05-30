© Instagram / bossa nova





Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo and Buddy Deppenschmidt, drummer who helped spur ’60s bossa nova boom, dies at 85





Buddy Deppenschmidt, drummer who helped spur ’60s bossa nova boom, dies at 85 and Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Texas Senate approves Senate Bill 7, sweeping voting limits legislation.

As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage.

Rakeem Jones: The best mistake ever, my view on Fayetteville’s May 30, 2020, protests and the peace of Sundays.

Pokin Around: Author chronicles 26 of most memorable and shocking Greene County crimes.

Voters head to polls in Cyprus parliamentary election.

The offices of the Camp Nou smart for the week 'revolutionary' that promised Laporta.

Companies can make employees take COVID-19 vaccine, EEOC says.

Is Luka Doncic playing Game 4 tonight vs Clippers? Dallas Mavericks release shoulder and neck injury report...

‘I have that extra fraction of a second, and I move there quickly’ – Ravindra Jadeja opens up on his fielding finesse.

Rakeem Jones: The best mistake ever, my view on Fayetteville’s May 30, 2020, protests and the peace of Sundays.

The Inbetweeners stars to reunite on stage at this year’s Comic Con.

Domestic air tickets to get costlier as lower limit on fare increases.