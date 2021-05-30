© Instagram / carnal knowledge





Shreveport man arrested in Monroe, accused of having carnal knowledge of minor and Iota man arrested on carnal knowledge charge in St. Martin Parish





Iota man arrested on carnal knowledge charge in St. Martin Parish and Shreveport man arrested in Monroe, accused of having carnal knowledge of minor

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Michigan sees dip in COVID-19 testing as vaccinations rise.

‘Hill was lucky to have Virginia Mayrose as volleyball coach for so many years’.

Mahindra XUV300, Bolero, and Scorpio register strong sales in Q4 2021.

Woman’s rant on forgetting dreams seconds after waking up is too relatable. Watch.

Financial expert shares tip on how to save for your summer vacation.

Two-vehicle crash leads to fatality on Browns Gap Road.

New Boston Huron's Cody Brenner signs on to wrestle at Central Michigan University.

Israel FM arrives in Egypt for Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’ talks.

Got back pain? Amazon's having a one-day sale on massagers—and they start at just $29.

McDonald's announce amazing deals on popular menu items this Bank Holiday.