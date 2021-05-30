© Instagram / frances ha





Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha captures the pain of breaking up with a friend and “Frances Ha” and the Pursuit of Happiness





«Frances Ha» and the Pursuit of Happiness and Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha captures the pain of breaking up with a friend

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

2021 and done: Schools bid farewell to senior class.

Argument Ends In Shooting And Arrest.

Breakfast of champions! Olivier Giroud and Cesar Azpilicueta dine with the trophy.

2 dead, over 20 injured in Florida banquet hall shooting after three people opened fire on crowd, police say.

French Open: Naomi Osaka makes winning start to her Roland Garros campaign; Angelique Kerber falls to defeat.

Tottenham have eyes on former target but formidable foes an issue.

Cadres call for Dr Zweli Mkhize's head.

100 Years Ago: Ice Cream bandit returns 10 years later to make good.

White House asks court to dismiss lawsuit over drug imports.

N.J. has a tense race for Republican nod to challenge Gov. Murphy. Here are the 4 candidates.

O'Neill homers again, Cards send D'backs to 13th loss in row.