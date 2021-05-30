© Instagram / frozen ii





Berklee student Grace Kinstler dazzles with ‘Frozen II’ song for Disney Week on ‘American Idol’ and Frozen II (2019)





Frozen II (2019) and Berklee student Grace Kinstler dazzles with ‘Frozen II’ song for Disney Week on ‘American Idol’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Tea room, cafe and gift shop Sweet Inspirations now open on FM 2920 in Spring.

Alabama students on COVID year: Handling COVID trial, theater class and the election.

My Turn: For the future of skiing (and the planet).

How To Watch The 105th Indianapolis 500 Race On TV And Streaming.

The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Matt Damon Movie.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 biggest cameos: Debbie Gibson, Rob Benedict and more.

Tucson Opinion: I'm a Democrat and agree with Gov. Ducey on unemployment.

Pittsburgh Is Losing Black Residents. One Entrepreneur Is Trying to Bring Them Back.

Illinois OKs ban on police deceit in juvie interrogations.

England's Covid Evictions Ban Is Ending—And Renters Face an Uncertain Future.

UMS, MBC sign MoUs on advertising, production and copy rights.

'Carry on for me': Austin musicians remember accomplished jazz drummer Scott Laningham.