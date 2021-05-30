© Instagram / girls just want to have fun





Watch Miranda Lambert, Elle King And Friends Have A “Glam Jam” To Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and Revisit Cyndi Lauper’s iconic isolated vocal on ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’





Revisit Cyndi Lauper’s iconic isolated vocal on ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ and Watch Miranda Lambert, Elle King And Friends Have A «Glam Jam» To Cyndi Lauper’s «Girls Just Want To Have Fun»

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Rooting for Killingly, and a peek at states.

Where's the warmth? Memorial Day features the return of sunshine and comfort.

Steelers Fact or Fiction: Alex Highsmith Superstar and Meatloaf edition.

Lisa Duhe Lourd and her treasures from Granny.

'Asian Fantasy' Is A Popular Category — But Is It A Useful One?

Mariah Carey reveals she had a 'Rachel-haircut'.

Newgrass Brewery chef talks about legacy in the kitchen.

Devil’s Advocate: Milan presented with a summer of opportunity and the early signs are good.

Missing woman from Monroe County last seen in Bethlehem.

Gigs, protests and messing about in boats: the weekend's best photos.

Blue Jays vs. Indians prediction: Take a shot on Ross Stripling.

KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 30.