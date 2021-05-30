© Instagram / hedwig and the angry inch





John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role and Revisiting Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Drag Rock Fantasy That Was Ahead of Its Time





Revisiting Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Drag Rock Fantasy That Was Ahead of Its Time and John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Bryce Kelley Feature: Steady, Speedy And Smart.

World War II U-boat Base Is Now a French Vaccine Center.

Florida shooting kills two and wounds more than 20.

Home and Away spoilers: Nikau destroys his modelling career with a shock outburst?

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 227 on Sunday.

Daniil Medvedev, long tortured by clay, is projecting new confidence on the French Open surface.

Cardone Capital Closes On Another South Florida Multifamily Deal.

Thousands of Europeans fought on the border with England.

South West paramedics respond to 'nearly 3,200 incidents' on busiest day of 2021 so far.

Republican rejection of bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection ramps up pressure to vanquish Senate filibuster rule.

Sony’s Remarkable Transition From Hardware To Services Brings A Bit Of Sadness.