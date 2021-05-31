© Instagram / elektra





Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra and First Look: How ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Used ’70s-Era Looks to Tell Elektra’s Origin Story





First Look: How ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Used ’70s-Era Looks to Tell Elektra’s Origin Story and Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Charles R. ‘Bob’ Mullauer, a history teacher with a talent for making the subject come alive for students, dies.

TRACKING: Warmer temperatures and small rain chances.

Parades and ceremonies set for Memorial Day 2021 across West Michigan.

Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups.

Dan Hughes: Seattle Storm coach, 66, abruptly retires.

UAE urges smokers to quit and avoid Covid complications.

Sycamores Fall on Championship Sunday to Top-Seed Dallas Baptist in Extras.

Walsh dodges questions on White controversy as he tries to keep it from spilling into his new life as a Cabinet secretary.

US security agency spied on Germany's Merkel through Danish cables: report.

Willian's comments on swapping Chelsea for Arsenal in 2020 have aged poorly.