© Instagram / rupture





Aortic rupture in a patient with syphilitic aortitis and Millions of gallons of sewage spilled after pipe rupture at Bayou Marcus Water Facility





Millions of gallons of sewage spilled after pipe rupture at Bayou Marcus Water Facility and Aortic rupture in a patient with syphilitic aortitis

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The heat and sunshine will stay in place for Memorial day.

Charlie Blackmon snaps Rockies’ road hex in 4-3 win over Pirates.

Building inspected by DC Fire and EMS after vehicle strikes it.

WMU Concludes Season with Senior Day Victory over Ohio.

Area softball sectional scores and regional matchups.

Police: Two men arrested after officers interrupt burglary at Napa cannabis shop.

Grizzly bear responsible for fatal attack captured by Fish and Wildlife, will be euthanized.

Illinois close to making Juneteenth a paid holiday off for state employees and a school holiday.

1 dead after motorcycle, party bus collide on 91 Fwy in Cerritos.