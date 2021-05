© Instagram / 27 dresses





James Marsden Revealed That He And Katherine Heigl Were Tipsy During The "Bennie And The Jets" Scene In "27 Dresses" and DVD Review: 27 Dresses





James Marsden Revealed That He And Katherine Heigl Were Tipsy During The «Bennie And The Jets» Scene In «27 Dresses» and DVD Review: 27 Dresses

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

DVD Review: 27 Dresses and James Marsden Revealed That He And Katherine Heigl Were Tipsy During The «Bennie And The Jets» Scene In «27 Dresses»

2 killed, 20 hurt in shooting at Miami rap concert, police say.

Here’s hoping Illinois Supreme Court strikes down Firearm Owners ID card.

Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval.

Video: Officer involved in shooting near Valverde Park in Denver, area closed for active investigation.

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis leaves Game 4 loss to Phoenix Suns with groin strain.

Buccaneers: Who is the odd man out in the receiver room?

TOWIE's Frankie Sims greets 'boyfriend' Jack Fincham with a kiss on the cheek.

Canterbury floods: More evacuations possible as river levels remain high across region.

Boulder County IHAD alumni receives national recognition.

Lakers vs. Suns final score: CP3 leads Phoenix to Game 4 win, helps even series 2-2.

UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped.