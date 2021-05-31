True Crime Series “American Gangster: Trap Queens” Premieres 1/14 on BET+ and Frank Lucas, Former Kingpin Portrayed by Denzel Washington in ‘American Gangster,’ Dies at 88
By: Madison Clark
2021-05-31 02:33:21
Frank Lucas, Former Kingpin Portrayed by Denzel Washington in ‘American Gangster,’ Dies at 88 and True Crime Series «American Gangster: Trap Queens» Premieres 1/14 on BET+
Three wildfires burning in east Collier County; one grows to 60 acres.
Dungeons and Dragons: The Difference Between A Wizard, Warlock, & Sorcerer.
Cubs Observations: Reds Get to Jake Arrieta Early, Avoid Sweep.
Alex Cejka started May with limited status on the PGA Tour Champions. Now he's a two-time senior major winner.
Bizarro world of baseball: Billy Hamilton powers up, Miguel Cabrera finds another gear.
Inexperienced climbers taking risks on highest U.S. peak.
State Wrestling wraps up on Saturday, Farmington wins 5A Team title.
Brailsford: 'It was all about putting a smile back on Egan's face'.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: On base four times Sunday.
Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic.
Israel, Egypt hold high-level talks on ceasefire, rebuilding Gaza.