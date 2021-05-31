© Instagram / arjun reddy





Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid in his debut film? and Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy turns 3: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shalini Pandey get nostalgic





Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid in his debut film? and Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy turns 3: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shalini Pandey get nostalgic

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy turns 3: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shalini Pandey get nostalgic and Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid in his debut film?

5 killed, 5 injured in Boca crash early Sunday.

Dear Annie: Trying to avoid rovergate.

Carousel spinning again at Sound View.

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Belts sixth homer.

5 killed, 5 injured in Boca crash early Sunday.

Alongi: Let's hold off on the second-guessing.

Durham reports 72 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Notes: Trying to make best of downtime, Cristian Pache update.

Motorcyclists pay respects to fallen military, first responders during Smoky Mountain Thunder ride.

Church-Goers Can Take Off Their Masks To Worship, Sing Inside.

As life begins to return to normal, psychologists say to expect anxiety.

UNM Baseball drops final game of the year, 11-10 to San Diego State.