© Instagram / berlin syndrome





Cate Shortland on her one-night-stand abduction drama Berlin Syndrome and ‘Berlin Syndrome’ Review: Teresa Palmer Elevates Cate Shortland’s Creepy Captivity Thriller — Sundance 2017





‘Berlin Syndrome’ Review: Teresa Palmer Elevates Cate Shortland’s Creepy Captivity Thriller — Sundance 2017 and Cate Shortland on her one-night-stand abduction drama Berlin Syndrome

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Column: Eight kids and a nun may have doomed coal's future: Russell.

COLUMN-Eight kids and a nun may have doomed coal's future: Russell.

Sky lose fourth straight despite career night from Courtney Vandersloot.

China's factory activity slows slightly in May as raw materials costs surge.

Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test.

Santa Anita: Crazy Beautiful, Mike Smith win Summertime Oaks.

What Foreign Investors, Domestic Mutual Funds Bought And Sold In FY21.

Remembering Rochester's riots one year later.

Rockcastle County flood victim now able to apply for FEMA after being denied the first time.

Prince Philip exhibition celebrating his life and 73-year marriage signed off by Queen.

Veterans reflect on service, 20th anniversary of 9/11 ahead of Memorial Day.

Were the Celtics on court not bad enough, one fan makes it even worse.