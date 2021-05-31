© Instagram / everybody wants some





Revisiting the Delightful Escapism of Richard Linklater's 'Everybody Wants Some!!' and Review: In ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ Casual Sex and Casual Philosophizing





Revisiting the Delightful Escapism of Richard Linklater's 'Everybody Wants Some!!' and Review: In ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ Casual Sex and Casual Philosophizing

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Review: In ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ Casual Sex and Casual Philosophizing and Revisiting the Delightful Escapism of Richard Linklater's 'Everybody Wants Some!!'

What’s on TV This Week: Kennedy Center Honors and Remembering the Tulsa Massacre.

Editorial: Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember.

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 31.

Netflix: 10 of the best new shows and films to watch in June.

How to make the most of another summer without road races and parkrun.

Government must ignore bluster of Netflix and Free TV and mandate local content obligations.

After mass shooting, VTA has grounded its light rail service indefinitely.

Power utilities in Africa: A woeful tale of losses and poor governance.

NAXOS UK to Manage Bayerische Staatsoper's BSOrec Label.

I Accepted Judgeship On My Mentor Soli Sorabjees Advice And Never Regretted It For Even A Day: Justice...

Julia Roberts Worried Her 'Adrenaline Junkie' Hubby Danny Moder Is Encouraging Their Kids To Take 'Needless Risks'.

Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert.