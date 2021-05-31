© Instagram / april fools day





READY, FIRE, AIM: I Totally Missed April Fools Day and April Fools Day 2021: Best LEGO-themed jokes and features [News]





April Fools Day 2021: Best LEGO-themed jokes and features [News] and READY, FIRE, AIM: I Totally Missed April Fools Day

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Video e-learning platform for MENA, Almentor, closes $6.5M Series B led by Partech.

Audience Measurement Company VideoAmp Raises $75 Million.

Point and the Lightning visit Carolina with 1-0 series lead.

Cottonwood Launches $750 Million Real Estate Fund.

GCA baseball eliminated by Southwestern.

Surging Rays in tight race with Red Sox atop AL East.

Indian shares rise as daily COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data eyed.

Hugs and tears as Aussie IPL players exit quarantine, finally meet families.

Supreme Court pulls up Centre on Covid vaccines, asks if policy is to make states compete.

Brooklyn Nets close in on series win as Big Three breeze past Boston.

Grey areas attract me, says Osman Khalid Butt on playing flawed characters.