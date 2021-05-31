© Instagram / girls just want to have fun





Kelly Clarkson Gives A Shout-Out To All The Moms In Quarantine With Uplifting Cover Of ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ and The Feisty Feminism of 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' 30 Years Later





Kelly Clarkson Gives A Shout-Out To All The Moms In Quarantine With Uplifting Cover Of ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ and The Feisty Feminism of 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' 30 Years Later

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The Feisty Feminism of 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' 30 Years Later and Kelly Clarkson Gives A Shout-Out To All The Moms In Quarantine With Uplifting Cover Of ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’

Kenley Jansen is both better and worse than ever.

Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley, May 31-June 7.

Iga Swiatek begins French Open title defense with birthday victory.

[LIVE] Robert Abela and Chris Fearne announce details on vaccine passport.

List: Veterans, military members get in free at state parks on Memorial Day.

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem.

ROBIT PLC’S DISPOSAL OF OWN SHARES BASED ON THE SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMME.

Win Or Go Home: Celtics Focused On Game 5, Not Winning Three Straight.

Omaha Police: Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-80 Offramp.

Off-duty security guard killed in apartment shootout overnight on Greens Parkway, police say.

EURO 2020: Russia back on home soil after 2018 World Cup run.