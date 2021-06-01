© Instagram / georgia state





Georgia State University Receives $15 Million Grant From Robert W. Woodruff Foundation for Student Success Center and Georgia State announces policy changes for the upcoming semesters





Georgia State announces policy changes for the upcoming semesters and Georgia State University Receives $15 Million Grant From Robert W. Woodruff Foundation for Student Success Center

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified and buried after 80 years.

Memorial Day: Sound of patriotism is in the air in Glendale as war dead are remembered.

Cubs Tee Off on Paddack, Padres Fall 7-2.

Hogan vetoes bills on emergency procurement after legislative report recommended oversight.

Cherokee County commissioners holding hearing on short-term rentals.

Words like 'evicted,' 'banished,' 'crime scene' painted on side of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following threat to expel her from tournament over media boycott.

COVID-19: Peterborough active cases fall to 47; outbreak declared at Riverview Manor long-term care.

Origin LIVE: Maroons put deadline on injured stars; Latrell opens up about Freddy ‘feud’.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Secondary poised to break out.

Gov. Abbott threatens to veto legislative salaries in response to Democrats’ walkout.

City coronavirus restrictions force Baltimore 10-Miler to Baltimore County.