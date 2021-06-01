© Instagram / the conjuring 2





James Wan's 'The Conjuring' and 'The Conjuring 2' Headed to Netflix in February and Catching up on movies: 'The Conjuring 2' masterful at tone





James Wan's 'The Conjuring' and 'The Conjuring 2' Headed to Netflix in February and Catching up on movies: 'The Conjuring 2' masterful at tone

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Catching up on movies: 'The Conjuring 2' masterful at tone and James Wan's 'The Conjuring' and 'The Conjuring 2' Headed to Netflix in February

Damian Lillard says he 'supports and respects' Naomi Osaka after French Open exit.

Johns Hopkins and Salisbury baseball advance to NCAA Division III College World Series.

Memorial Day ceremonies and events return after pandemic hiatus.

PD: Two dead in fiery collision near Verrado Way and Van Buren.

Local veteran’s tools and livelihood stolen from work van.

Brittney Sykes’ defense helping key Sparks’ early-season turnaround.

Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Health Officer and Disaster Preparedness.

Memorial Day and mental health: how military families remember the fallen.

Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to Approve Business Combination Creating a Global Precious Metals Producer.

Wine «Supertasters» and Covid Resistance.

'Long overdue': Rockford's Memorial Day parade returns after year of COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnivals are back in Massachusetts, and workers are ready for business.