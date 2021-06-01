© Instagram / gully boy





Masaba Gupta says a Gully Boy scene gave her strength when people said ‘Ab actor banegi?’, thanks Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and ‘Gully Boy’ (‘Apna Time Aayega’): Film Review





‘Gully Boy’ (‘Apna Time Aayega’): Film Review and Masaba Gupta says a Gully Boy scene gave her strength when people said ‘Ab actor banegi?’, thanks Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

OPINION: Eat locally--and keep an eye on Colorado!

Statesville Dance and Performing Arts holds first recital.

Man violates protection order, shot by police in Phoenix.

BP, Eni in talks over oil and gas assets in Algeria.

Hillcrest Rams super fan Trey Halloran inspires team on way to state.

Patrick McEnroe, Billie Jean King weigh in on Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from French Open.

‘We can only squeeze so many people on the island’: Tybee Island jam-packed for Memorial Day weekend.

Gold Star Mothers share their sons’ stories on Memorial Day.

71 rescues at Volusia beaches on Memorial Day.

Honoring veteran families on Memorial Day.

Protesters March On Beverly Hills Home Of Developer David Schwartzman Over Ownership Of Crenshaw Mall.