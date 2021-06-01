© Instagram / jabariya jodi





Jabariya Jodi director Prashant Singh: Forced marriage not a solution to end dowry culture and Jabariya Jodi posters: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra kidnap a groom. Hope it’s not Nick Jonas





Jabariya Jodi posters: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra kidnap a groom. Hope it’s not Nick Jonas and Jabariya Jodi director Prashant Singh: Forced marriage not a solution to end dowry culture

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Liveblog: Habs and Leafs face off a final time in Game 7.

Red-hot Rays keep Yankees reeling with 3-1 victory.

In Old Orchard Beach, Memorial Day parade returns with message of remembrance.

Phillies outfielder and Port St. Joe alum, Roman Quinn suffers Achilles injury; out for the seaon.

Combat Air Museum joins nationwide Taps Across America for Memorial Day.

Live: 'Soft and slumping' closed Ashburton bridge cause travel disruptions after Canterbury flooding.

Calls for Ontario to survey sites of residential schools after 215 dead children discovered in B.C.

Rutgers' Statements on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Derided by Local Leaders on Both Sides.

Notley presses Kenney on contact tracing during Alberta’s 2nd wave.

Suspected drunk driver sideswipes cars, hits gravestones at Fort Logan on Memorial Day.