© Instagram / love actually cast





The Love Actually Cast Looks Adorable in This Sequel Reunion Photo and What the Love Actually cast looked like at the 2003 London premiere





What the Love Actually cast looked like at the 2003 London premiere and The Love Actually Cast Looks Adorable in This Sequel Reunion Photo

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Neighbors react to spike in burglaries and thefts in Chico.

Trans Community Closet to provide clothes and resources for transgender people in Houma-Thibodaux.

Vitality Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results.

Report on the effectiveness of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Southeast Texans honor servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

HS roundup: St. John the Baptist walks off in playoff win, more baseball and softball.

Local showers and slowly climbing temps on Tuesday.

Numan Nights Makes History and Wins First-ever District Championship.

San Francisco beaches and wharf become Memorial Day hot spots.

Dramatic surveillance video shows serious two-vehicle crash in KCK that left six injured.

Uruguay vs Paraguay: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022.