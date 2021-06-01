© Instagram / beverly hills cop





John Ashton wants in on Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Eddie Murphy gives promising Beverly Hills Cop 4 update





Eddie Murphy gives promising Beverly Hills Cop 4 update and John Ashton wants in on Beverly Hills Cop 4

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

African American Veterans Monument coming to Navel and Military Park.

RCAS School Board Meet-and-Greet held Monday afternoon.

Midwestern strawberry season kicks off summer for eager cooks.

White Pickup Towing U-Haul Sought in Homestead Hit-and-Run That Killed Child.

Nebraska High School Rodeo Competes at Atkinson and Valentine Over the Weekend.

Sonoma County pours $60 million into smoother, safer roads.

Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win.

Democrats win battle over GOP voting bill, but can’t win war without Joe Biden, Senate Dems.

Child tax credit calculator: How much can your family expect on July 15?

N.J. shore town reverses course on resident-only parking near beach.