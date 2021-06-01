© Instagram / evan almighty





'Evan Almighty' cursed at box office and Evan Almighty's appalling effort to pander to religious moviegoers.





'Evan Almighty' cursed at box office and Evan Almighty's appalling effort to pander to religious moviegoers.

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Evan Almighty's appalling effort to pander to religious moviegoers. and 'Evan Almighty' cursed at box office

Jack Nathan Health Announces Q4 and Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021.

After 24 years of memes and mockery, a cursed Mexican soccer team wins big.

'Just remember': A Marine family has a simple message on Memorial Day.

White calls on mayor to consider video affidavits from family members in his defense.

The Somerton man died alone on a beach in 1948. Now Australian scientists are close to solving the mystery.

Why Eric Adams is right not to support NYC mayoral term limits.

Police ID alleged Brooklyn child predator using his dogs to lure kids.

Charlotte brings normal to NASCAR Cup Series going forward.

Stonington, United Way partner to promote awareness of 211 services.

Sun Devil Baseball to Make 41st Postseason Appearance in Austin Regional.

Bouverie wins $1 million to repair fire damage.

WestSide Stories: Guardians of Freedom Memorial to be built in West Valley City, honor those who’ve died at war.