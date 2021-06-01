© Instagram / close encounters of the third kind





15 Things You May Not Know About Close Encounters of the Third Kind and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’: THR’s 1977 Review





‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’: THR’s 1977 Review and 15 Things You May Not Know About Close Encounters of the Third Kind

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Field of flags honors Central Ohioans who served and sacrificed in World War II.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: LIVE Stream Online and NBA Results (0-0).

Patriotic voice echoes in Glendale and remembers the dead – Pasadena Star News.

Rangers look to snap road losing streak in Colorado.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid exits Game 4 with right knee soreness.

As it happened: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Ministers Damien O'Connor and Kris Faafoi front media for Canterbury flooding update.

WATCH: Fan Tackled After Trying To Run On Court During Sixers-Wizards Game 4.

Report of shooting at Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall was a skateboard being banged on the floor, police say.

Test Star Pours Cold Water On Talks Of Shock Switch To Tigers.

Police: QR codes on Miti letters for ‘total lockdown’ to prevent forgery.

Drink driver caught on Geelong Ring Road.

SHC tells Keenjhar authorities to submit report on safety measures.