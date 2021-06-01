© Instagram / step up 2





Step Up 2 actor Robert Hoffman arrives in Mumbai and Jon M. Chu looks back on 'Step Up 2,' 'Justin Bieber,' and more





Step Up 2 actor Robert Hoffman arrives in Mumbai and Jon M. Chu looks back on 'Step Up 2,' 'Justin Bieber,' and more

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Jon M. Chu looks back on 'Step Up 2,' 'Justin Bieber,' and more and Step Up 2 actor Robert Hoffman arrives in Mumbai

High school scoreboard.

State urges South Carolinians to prep for tropical weather.

Milwaukee Brewers’ May In Review: Offense Shows Signs Of Life With Late Surge.

In ‘total lockdown’ SOPs, kids 12 and below barred from leaving homes except for limited reasons.

Harry and Meghan should ask the Queen to 'suspend' their royal titles.

Fan tackled trying to get on court at Wizards-76ers playoff game.

On troubled St. Paul corner, error leads to calls to shut down tobacco shop.

Disturbing video captures vicious unprovoked attack on Asian woman in NYC.

Bruce Highway upgrade has designs on new names.

ASU men's golf team surges to top of leaderboard, gets top seed for match play.

Map shows which counties are home to the highest number of excessive drinkers in the United States.

This 68-year-old man ran 31 miles every day in May to honor Coronado-based Navy Seal killed in Afghanistan.