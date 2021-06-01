© Instagram / april fools day





Apex Legends April Fools Day 2021 – Return of the Gold Weapons? and Overwatch April Fools Day 2021 – Return of the Googly Eyes? Twitter Reacts





Overwatch April Fools Day 2021 – Return of the Googly Eyes? Twitter Reacts and Apex Legends April Fools Day 2021 – Return of the Gold Weapons?

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Rantanen and the Avalanche host Vegas with 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay victorious for 16th time in 17 games.

Living history: Colonial Williamsburg takes nosedive into the past.

Elk Grove Boy Burned In House Fire That Started At Electrical Outlet.

Rain is having adverse effects on crops, lawns.

Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2.

TAAT™ Sponsors Team of World Champion Boxer Floyd.

Freight startup Sennder raises another $80 mln, decides against SPAC deal.

Shearer & Ferdinand urge Southgate to pick Greenwood in final 26-man England Euros squad.

(Image): Mason Mount and his father fight back the tears at full time in Porto.