© Instagram / confetti





The crowds may be MIA, but the confetti abides at a scaled-back Spoleto opening ceremony. and Saweetie and Little Mix celebrate their independence with “Confetti”





Saweetie and Little Mix celebrate their independence with «Confetti» and The crowds may be MIA, but the confetti abides at a scaled-back Spoleto opening ceremony.

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Divisive Oakland freeway may be demolished.

Clean Fleets Make Dollars and Sense, So Why Doesn't USPS Clean Up?

COVID-19 recovery: To protect jobs we have to protect people.

Drought, Harvest, and Indoor Ag.

Small and mid-cap managers reload after tough May.

«Tomorrow night is the biggest game of LeBron James’s career»: Skip Bayless claims Lakers MVP is under...

Eden Hazard discusses Chelsea transfer claims and reacts to their CL win.

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail Named South Africa's Men's And Women's Cricketer Of The Year.

India's May electricity use down 10.4% from April.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Live Updates: Edu Min Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS Delhi.