© Instagram / body heat





this ring turns your body heat into a battery and regenerates itself and Conductive fabric harvests body heat to drive wearable computers





Conductive fabric harvests body heat to drive wearable computers and this ring turns your body heat into a battery and regenerates itself

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

International Experts Discuss Successful Experience of Kazakhstan Ministry of Justice in Improving Dispute Resolution and Prevention Mechanisms as Part of World Bank Webinar.

Iman shows off loving tribute to husband David Bowie – and shares rare look inside home.

Forget experiments.

Hammerson submits plans for regeneration of Dublin site.

South Korea summons Japan envoy over islands on Olympics map.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Franklin Wireless Corporation.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline.

Horror as campervan bursts into flames on busy dual-carriageway.

NRL boss on the future of State of Origin in regional cities and venues.

Efficacy of Medications Used to Treat Status Epilepticus.

Naomi Osaka: Tennis star pulls out of French Open after fine for skipping news conferences.