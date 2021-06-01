© Instagram / fascinations





Ottoman obsessions and Bedouin fascinations and ‘I’m More Choreographer Than Creator’: See How Artist John Akomfrah Merges His Disparate Fascinations Into Stunning Films





‘I’m More Choreographer Than Creator’: See How Artist John Akomfrah Merges His Disparate Fascinations Into Stunning Films and Ottoman obsessions and Bedouin fascinations

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

China's Three-Child Policy Sparks Indignation and Concern.

'Who we are, not what we are': These trans and nonbinary teens hope their books will enlighten the world during Pride.

Investing in water and people.

Novacap and Cofomo Announce a Strategic Investment to Accelerate the Growth of Quebec's Leading IT Consulting Firm.

Mindy Kaling Talks Gen Z And Being An 'Xennial'.

Jeff Hill Joins Kleinfelder as Executive Vice President and East Division Director.

Indiana Needle Exchange That Helped Contain An HIV Outbreak May Be Forced To Close.

Barcelona confirm Agüero and García with Wijnaldum to follow.

Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. of Canada and Biological E. Limited of India announce the execution of a term sheet for the licensing and collaboration of mRNA vaccine.

Covid-19 live updates: Peru now has the world’s worst coronavirus mortality per capita after revising toll.

IRS Issues Much Needed COBRA Guidance.

2004 medalist: Don't cancel Tokyo Olympics over COVID. We need them and they can be safe.