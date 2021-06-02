From the Newsroom: Celebrating well-earned recognition and Shutterstock Launches The Newsroom For 24/7 Access To Breaking News And Exclusive Content In Real-Time

© Instagram / the newsroom





Senator Markey Commends President Biden's Decision to Suspend Oil and Gas Leases in the Arctic Refuge and Renews Call for Permanent Protection.

Biden memorializes Tulsa victims on 100th anniversary: 'This was not a riot. This was a massacre'.

Here's what Biden can do on his own about racial inequality -- and where he'll need Congress to act.

Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Response To Border Crisis In Texas.

Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, Feeding Pennsylvania And American Dairy Association North East Partner With Weis Markets To Kick Off Dairy Month With $50000 Commitment To Fight Hunger.

Man in custody after kidnapping, stabbing and holding a man at gunpoint.

Fox 13 forecaster Roy Leep, dead at 88, found love story in the weather.

MSC Industrial acquires majority interest in a distributor of metalworking tools and supplies.

Yankees hitting coach reacts to struggling offense: 'It hasn't been pretty at all'.

Here’s where and when to vote for the Grapevine-Colleyville school board runoff.

Benefits in a Pandemic: NaturalVue® Offers Multiple Solutions for Patients and Eye Care Practitioners.

Reported Rangers and Crystal Palace target has been released, £4m man available for free.