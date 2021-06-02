© Instagram / avatar 3





Shooting of Avatar 2 complete, Avatar 3 95 percent done: James Cameron and Avatar Sequels Production Update: Performance Capture Done on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 /Film





Avatar Sequels Production Update: Performance Capture Done on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 /Film and Shooting of Avatar 2 complete, Avatar 3 95 percent done: James Cameron

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Marriott Bonvoy And YouTube Pledge Big To 2022 Gay Games ~.

The Pope Is Toughening Church Laws On Sex Abuse, Fraud And The Ordination Of Women.

How Detroit Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser changed his demeanor and earned a bigger role.

Nicolaysen welcoming three Wyoming artists and new exhibits to Casper.

‘It was obviously really terrifying and scary’: Survivor recalls 1999 Little Rock airport crash.

«I heard the screams on the plane and without hesitation, I was in and out,» Man reflects on working night of deadly Little Rock plane crash.

More anglers, more state record fish.

Net work: Fleury and Grubauer face off in series, for Vezina.

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (06/1) – The Daily Hoosier.

Live updates: Biden commemorates the 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre.

Luxury hotel, rooftop bar planned for Portland's iconic Time & Temperature building.

Biden delivers remarks on Tulsa Race Massacre after meeting with survivors.