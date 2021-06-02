© Instagram / driving miss daisy





Author of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ kicks off lecture series for Atlanta museum and When My Dad Won Best Picture: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ Director and Daughter Reflect on the (Still Controversial) Movie, 30 Years Later





When My Dad Won Best Picture: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ Director and Daughter Reflect on the (Still Controversial) Movie, 30 Years Later and Author of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ kicks off lecture series for Atlanta museum

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Biden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge.

What’s This About Ellie Kemper and a Racist Deb Ball?

What We're Craving, Sipping, and Talking About in June.

State treasurer will not seek re-election.

Texas State track and field star Jaylen Allen has died: Report.

Kemba Walker and Robert Williams to miss second straight game.

Pedestrian Dies from Injuries in Hit-and-Run Accident.

Come on and Slam, and Welcome to the Space Jam: A New Legacy Funko Pops.

Counter inflation with rate hike, Bavarian minister urges ECB.

Man Hospitalized After Overdosing On Homeopathic Remedy.

Oakland Athletics slugger Ramon Laureano lands on IL with hip injury.

Rockford police investigating after houses, vehicles hit by gunfire on Memorial Day.