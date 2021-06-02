Steven Spielberg Had An Awesome Idea for Jaws 2 and ‘Jaws 2’ was almost ‘Saving Private Ryan’ ... but with sharks
© Instagram / jaws 2

Steven Spielberg Had An Awesome Idea for Jaws 2 and ‘Jaws 2’ was almost ‘Saving Private Ryan’ ... but with sharks


By: Jason Jones
2021-06-02 02:05:16

‘Jaws 2’ was almost ‘Saving Private Ryan’ ... but with sharks and Steven Spielberg Had An Awesome Idea for Jaws 2

Subscribe NOW: Our Youtube Channel

Last News:

Hayley Kiyoko Opened Up About Feeling «Terrified» To Go To Pride And Her New Single, «Chance».

The 'enormous' pressures of professional sports.

Alzheimer's Association encourages Americans to make brain health a priority as part of their return to normal life.

UH earns lead for up to $210M NOAA marine, atmospheric research institute.

Georgia Bulldogs add former LSU Tigers TE Arik Gilbert.

Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in.

Prototype Drive: 2022 BMW i4 Takes On Tesla.

Olathe Police say missing boys located safe.

Pleasanton Preps: First-place softball season gives Foothill's Sweeney an EBAL title in fifth decade.

Fortnite LAN tournaments and events are cancelled until 2022.

Former bookkeeper admits to stealing over $250K from local church’s funds.

A 'very frustrated' Lorenzo Cain lands back on injured list for Brewers, and Tyrone Taylor is recalled.

  TOP