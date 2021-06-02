© Instagram / attack the block





Attack the Block 2 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for sci-fi sequel and Ten Years of ‘Attack the Block’: An Oral History of South London’s Sci-Fi Hit





Ten Years of ‘Attack the Block’: An Oral History of South London’s Sci-Fi Hit and Attack the Block 2 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for sci-fi sequel

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

17 tech and electronic deals still available from Samsung’s ongoing Memorial Day sale.

COVID-19 Update: 209 new cases, one death.

LG&E to end moratorium put in place to help customers during COVID-19 pandemic.

How long until you receive your tax refund? Use IRS tools to track your money.

Is anti-COVID technology the key to reopening offices? LA high-rise using disinfecting robots to protect employees.

VB woman asking for dog to be removed from neighbor’s home after attack.

PeaceHealth St. John to purchase surgical robot to make procedures less invasive.

Elderly couple found shot to death in Kfar Yona in likely murder-suicide.

Billionaire's daughter-in-law transferred to Belize prison after being charged in death of top cop.

Drumstick Dash returning to Roanoke for Thanksgiving 2021.