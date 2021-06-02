© Instagram / fred claus





Ludacris wanted surprises with elf comedy Fred Claus and Vince Vaughn spreads Christmas cheer in Fred Claus





Vince Vaughn spreads Christmas cheer in Fred Claus and Ludacris wanted surprises with elf comedy Fred Claus

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Antengene Announces Fifteen Clinical Studies and Results of Selinexor to be Presented at ASCO 2021.

Roland Garros Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic waste no time in first-round victories By Joel.

State-sanctioned report tells of sexual assault, racism at Virginia Military Institute.

Piscottys play key role in 1st Lou Gehrig Day.

Oregon reinstates moratorium on foreclosures through at least June 30.

Meals on Wheels returns to hot meals after delivering frozen food since start of pandemic.

Homeless advocates call on city leaders to hold off efforts to close homeless encampment.

Gov. Newsom, lawmakers disagree on revenue estimates.

East Lynne Theater Company's Summer Season opens outdoors on June 12.

Search/rescue mission on for duo who drifted over spillway at Lake Fort Phantom Hill.